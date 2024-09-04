The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Friday, August 30th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $747.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $12.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,542 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,294,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,199,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 224.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

