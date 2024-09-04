The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.79.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $197.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Hershey has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

