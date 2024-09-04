The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $364.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $361.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

