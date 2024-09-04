The New America High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

HYB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 413,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,764. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.