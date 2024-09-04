The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Decreased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,058 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG opened at $174.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $175.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.36. The company has a market capitalization of $411.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
