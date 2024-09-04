The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $252.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $133.15 and a 1 year high of $254.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.24.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

