The Root Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.72 Million (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, The Root Network has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One The Root Network token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. The Root Network has a market capitalization of $19.57 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000085 BTC.

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.01899391 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,121,471.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using US dollars.

