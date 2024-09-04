The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,137,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $283,284,000 after acquiring an additional 62,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

