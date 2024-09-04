The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,137,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $283,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62,413 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.63.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

