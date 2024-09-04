The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 26.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 104,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 448,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

