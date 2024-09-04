Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.92 and traded as low as C$1.70. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 11,698 shares traded.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.44, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.00 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.041005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.