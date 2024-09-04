Thomas Glassbrooke Allen Sells 21,461 Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 21,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $123,186.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,532 shares in the company, valued at $686,113.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Glassbrooke Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 8,557 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $52,112.13.

On Friday, August 23rd, Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 32,336 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $194,986.08.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE SHCO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 120,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,199. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Soho House & Co Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

