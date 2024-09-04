Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.0% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $115.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,127. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $200.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

