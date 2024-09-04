Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,105,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,281,437 shares.The stock last traded at $4.41 and had previously closed at $4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W lowered shares of Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 244,693 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,411,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

