TIAA Trust National Association Buys 593 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in General Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,893,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,968,000 after purchasing an additional 86,881 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.7% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

General Electric Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE GE opened at $164.28 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The stock has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.