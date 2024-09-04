TIAA Trust National Association Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,960,000. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 676,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,027,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $87.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.