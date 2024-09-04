TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $8.13 Million Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 169,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,330,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,161,000 after purchasing an additional 90,089 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 15.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 107,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 17.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 59.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,264,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,604,000 after purchasing an additional 472,294 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.1% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Paradigm Capital raised shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TECK

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.