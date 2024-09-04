TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 79,187 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

