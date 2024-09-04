TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $286.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.67 and its 200 day moving average is $267.69. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

