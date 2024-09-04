Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 1.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 7,280,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 25,330,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Tilray Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.19.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

About Tilray

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tilray by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 355,778 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 52.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

