Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 1.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 7,280,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 25,330,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Tilray Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.19.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tilray
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
