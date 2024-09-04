Tokocrypto Market Cap Achieves $150.22 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $150.22 million and $1.03 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto was first traded on April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 496,727,643 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

