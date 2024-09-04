tomiNet Trading Up 12% This Week (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. tomiNet has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, tomiNet has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 164,883,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,558,789 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 164,883,002.93780598 with 152,558,789.53150067 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.03914315 USD and is down -12.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $11,013,068.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

