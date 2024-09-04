Toro (TTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Toro to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Toro has set its FY24 guidance at $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.250-4.350 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toro has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $103.12.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

