Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,633 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 115.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,574,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,550,000 after acquiring an additional 149,460 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,102,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,882,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,698,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after buying an additional 43,837 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,440,000 after acquiring an additional 294,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,580,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after acquiring an additional 117,438 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

