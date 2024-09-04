Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,680 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,088.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

BATS DFIS opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.