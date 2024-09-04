Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 135 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Edward Jones lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of ABT opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

