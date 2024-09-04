Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,623 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,575,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 728,664 shares of company stock worth $21,997,409 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

