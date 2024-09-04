Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 270,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 122,506 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 108,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 32,150 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS SHYD opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

