Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $47,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Chubb by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,126,000 after buying an additional 518,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CB opened at $286.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.04. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $198.67 and a 12-month high of $288.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

