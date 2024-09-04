Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Diageo by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 110,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $129.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $161.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.11.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.