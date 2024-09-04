Tortoise Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $852,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

