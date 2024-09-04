Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 169 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.61.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $106.06 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $106.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.