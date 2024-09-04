Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 5,115 Shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

