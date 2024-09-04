TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TCON stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $14.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $306,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.35.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

