Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Announces $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Trane Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years. Trane Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $12.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $346.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.87. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $363.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

