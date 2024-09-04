Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

TCI opened at $28.05 on Monday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $242.35 million, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.