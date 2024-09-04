TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,435.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $18.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,350.62. 118,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,633. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,274.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,260.39. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,380.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,909,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

