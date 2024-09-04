Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $48.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

TPH opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $24,389,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $22,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 414,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 534,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 320,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 171.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 185,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

