Tritax Eurobox (LON:EBOX) Shares Up 3.8%

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.91). Approximately 45,785,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,629% from the average daily volume of 2,647,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).
Tritax Eurobox Trading Up 3.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.89. The company has a market capitalization of £291.68 million, a PE ratio of 269.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
Tritax Eurobox Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Insider Activity at Tritax Eurobox
About Tritax Eurobox
Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.
Featured Stories
