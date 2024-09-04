Tritax Eurobox (LON:EBOX) Shares Up 3.8%

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.91). Approximately 45,785,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,629% from the average daily volume of 2,647,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

Tritax Eurobox Trading Up 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.89. The company has a market capitalization of £291.68 million, a PE ratio of 269.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Tritax Eurobox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Tritax Eurobox

About Tritax Eurobox

In other Tritax Eurobox news, insider Robert Orr acquired 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £1,356.60 ($1,783.83). 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

