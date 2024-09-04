UBS Group Begins Coverage on PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

PHINIA Trading Down 3.3 %

PHIN stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. PHINIA has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.27). PHINIA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHINIA will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PHINIA news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $42,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,353.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PHINIA news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $42,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,353.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PHINIA by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

