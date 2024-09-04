Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE UNP opened at $256.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.16. The company has a market capitalization of $156.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.