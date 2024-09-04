United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200,297 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $168.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

