United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. United States Steel makes up approximately 9.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,952,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $95,529,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $68,840,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $53,338,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $49,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE X traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. 3,136,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

