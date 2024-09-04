Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Trading Up 4.8%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 1,585,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,593,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of Uniti Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $113,050.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 513,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,218.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 76,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

