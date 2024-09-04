Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $335.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

In other news, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $26,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Bancorp news, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $26,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $138,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,046 shares of company stock worth $106,265. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

