Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after acquiring an additional 300,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $590,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,776 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,930,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,521,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,225,000 after buying an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

