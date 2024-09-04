USDX [Kava] Reaches 1-Day Volume of $299,077.86 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $86.23 million and $299,077.86 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,010.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.09 or 0.00544884 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00077910 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000145 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.77625933 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $272,115.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

