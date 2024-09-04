Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,713. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day moving average of $182.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $196.24. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.