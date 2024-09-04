Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $193.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $196.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

