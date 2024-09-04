Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 7.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

